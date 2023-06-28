Eid-El-Kabir: Abiru preaches religious tolerance, total submission to Allah

By Adepote Arowojobe

Sen. Mukhail Abiru, (APC – Lagos) on Wednesday enjoined Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

He noted that the prophet’s sacrifice and heroic act of faith symbolised the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, and called for the spirit of tolerance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiru made the call In a goodwill message in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He congratulated Muslims in the senatorial district and across Nigeria on the celebration and called for support for the President Tinubu-led administration.

“I celebrate with fellow Muslims and all Nigerians in Lagos East senatorial district and Nigeria at large, as we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“We should live in harmony with our neighbours and eschew acts that further widen our national fault lines.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to work together for nation building regardless of ethnic, political and religious background.

‘I urge us to join hands with our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, in his quest at delivery on the renewed hope mandate,” he said.

Abiru said in less than a month of the President in the saddle, bold reforms and far-reaching policy decisions geared at rescuing the nation from the cliff of economic doom had been witnessed.

“Yes, tough decisions like these come with temporal discomfort, but the transient pain cannot be compared to the huge gains and development that our country will experience in the not too distant future.

“May the Almighty Allah grant all our supplications for our dear nation as we all celebrate the commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Peace be upon him) heroic act of faith and submission to the will of Almighty Allah,” he said (NAN)

