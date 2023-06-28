Eid-el-Kabir: Abiodun congratulates Muslims, calls for sacrifice, patriotism

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and patriotism in the quest to build a virile and economically viable country.

Abiodun, in his message in Abeokuta on Tuesday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, said that what Nigeria needed at this critical stage of its development were sacrifices, love and unity.

According to the governor, the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as an act of obedience to God’s command was the greatest act of obeisance which all Nigerians must imbibe to ensure national unity and economic growth.

He said Nigeria entered a new era on May 29, with the swearing in of a new government, led by President Bola Tinubu, adding that the new government was faced with critical issues of national importance.

“The significance of this celebration should not be lost on every Nigerian.

“The new government has introduced measures to launch the country on the path to development.

“Some of these measures, including the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, which are meant to curb wastages, require the sacrifice and the cooperation of every citizen to make them work,” Abiodun said.

The governor reiterated the determination of his government to improve on the wellbeing of the people of the state through various intervention programmes.

He congratulated Muslims in the country on this year’s celebration, urging them to follow the examples laid down by Prophet Ibrahim, which were sacrifice and penitence.

He urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the country. (NAN)

