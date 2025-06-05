Eid-el-Kabir: Abeokuta residents lament high cost of ram, settle for alternatives 

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, residents of Abeokuta and its environs have lamented the high cost of ram, while opting for alternatives.

By Abiodun Lawal



Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in separate interviews, noted that the exhorbitant prices of sacrificial animals could make them seek alternatives.

Alh. Ganiyu Babalola, a civil servant, explained that he used to buy, at least, two rams to celebrate the festival with his parents and children.

Babalola said the amount spent in 2024 to buy two rams is what he spent buying one this year.

” I remembered I bought the two rams N250,000 each but this year I got one for N470,000. Instead of buying two, I called my siblings and we contributed to buy a cow to support the ram I bought,” he said.

Akande Jimoh, a welder, said he has no plan to buy a ram this year, considering the cost implications.

” I can not afford to buy a ram this year. The price of a big ram ranges from N550,000 to N800,000. Where will I get such money.

“I have decided to take two of the goats I am rearing to celebrate the festival. My God will understand.

“I wish the government has the power to control the prices of this animals,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Bidemi Ahmed, said “ram, whether big or small is not affordable this year compared to 2024.

“Although, my husband has bought one, but I must say I’m not so happy with the choice he settled for, at the rate of N250,000.

“Gone are those days when they will be begging you to buy, but right now, when you turn your back, they won’t even call you back,” she said.

Mallam Abdulfatah Akanni, an Islamic scholar, described the situation as a challenging moment for Muslims.

“As Muslims, we have to be cautious. Let’s cut our coat according to the size of our clothes,” he said.

A check by NAN to Rounder and Lafenwa ram markets indicated that most people expressed displeasure over the costs of ram.

Malam Yusuf Sanusi, a ram vendor, attributed the high cost of ram to transportation cost and other logistics.

Sanusi explained that transporting the animals from the northern part of the country cost more, compared to last year.

He also attributed the high cost to low supply and insecurity in some parts of the northern states.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)