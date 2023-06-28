Eid-el-kabir: AANI celebrates with members, Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor has extended heartfelt wishes to members and other Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir 2023.

Amb. Okafor urged all Nigerians to promote peace, tolerance, and unity, adding that these values are essential for fostering accelerated development in the country.

He said,”With deep gratitude to God Almighty, we find ourselves again amid the joyous celebration of Eid El Kabir, a significant religious festival for our Muslim brothers and sisters. Therefore, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of our esteemed association, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters on this auspicious occasion.

“The occasion reminds us all to rejoice and reflect upon the noble virtues demonstrated by the Holy Prophet when God commanded him and what followed after. I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to promote peace, tolerance, and unity, as these values are essential for fostering accelerated development in our diverse society, as the significance of peaceful coexistence in a heterogeneous nation like ours cannot be overstated.”

AANI Nat’l President appreciated all members of the institute for actively participating in the 43rd Annual General Meeting and the general election held recently.

He assured of the commitment of the newly elected Executive Committee members to fulfilling their duties with the utmost dedication.

“Let me seize this opportunity to thank all the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) members for actively participating in the 43rd Annual General Meeting and the general election last weekend in our alma mater.

“I commend you all for your overwhelming presence and invaluable contributions, which have made these events one of the most successful. I want to commend most especially all the contestants for the spirit of camaraderie exhibited after the elections. Indeed, everybody was a winner.

“I assure you that the newly elected Executive Committee members and I are committed to fulfilling our duties with the utmost dedication. However, we can only achieve success with your unwavering support and cooperation. As members of AANI, we all play an equal role in propelling our association to greater heights. Thus, we eagerly welcome your ideas and suggestions to strengthen our endeavours and advance the progress of our association.

“Again, I extend my heartfelt wishes to our Muslim brethren on this joyous occasion of Eid El Kabir. May your celebrations be filled with happiness and fulfilment, amen,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

