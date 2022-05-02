Eid-el-Fitri: Work positively to transform Nigeria, TUC tells leaders

By Esenvosa Izah

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Monday called on leaders at various levels and sectors to show concern for the challenges bedeviling the country and work towards her restoration.

TUC President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, made the call in Lagos in a statement to felicitate Muslims for the sacrifice of fasting for a month and praying for themselves, loved ones and the progress of the country.

Olaleye also enjoined other Nigerians to spread joy, share love and ensure the country was peaceful and prosperous, adding that the celebration was another time for sober reflection.

‘’In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitri, we call on our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to show compassion and love for Nigerians, and work to positively transform our dear country.

‘’Above all, now that we have completed the fast we must ensure we do not go back to our old ways, else the exercise will end up becoming a ritual without spiritual significance,‘’ he said.

The labour leader decried the increasing loss of, lives of innocent Nigerians through kidnapping, terrorism and banditry.

“In the past, travelling was fun, but now a huge risk; it is even worse if you go by road.

‘’It hurts that in the Nigeria of today people sell houses, cars and other belongings to pay ransom.

‘’This is strange and all hands must be on deck to address the menace,” he said.

Olaleye also expressed dismay over the collapse of the industrial sector and gradual relocation of multinational companies to neighboring countries.

He described such development as ugly and attributed it to the increase in unemployment and crime in the country.

“How do we think about it that politicians who claim their states cannot pay a paltry sum of N30,000 minimum wage are paying millions of naira for presidential, gubernatorial and other forms?

‘’They should know that Nigerians are not ignorant,‘’ he said. (NAN)

