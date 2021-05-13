Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has advocated the need for peace as Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el Fitir marking the end of Ramadan Fast.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this after observing two raka’at prayers with other faithfuls at the Kontagora Eid praying Ground.

While congratulating Muslims for their perseverance during the Ramadan period, the governor admonished the citizens to be cautious of their environment and report any suspicious and uncomfortable movements within their neighbourhoods.

He reiterated the need for the people to intensify prayers so that peace is restored to Nigeria especially Niger State.

“In recent times we have experienced a lot of security challenges, this calls for the need for fervent prayers ”, he said.

He added that the security agencies were doing their best believing that peace will soon return to the country.

In his sermon, Chief Imam of the Emir’s Palace Kontagora, Mallam Shehu Rimaye who led the two raka’at prayers expressed gratitude to Allah for guiding them through the Ramadan period amidst security challenges.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies in fighting criminal elements in the country.

Mallam Rimaye called on Muslims to continue with prayers, admonishing them to desist from criticizing leaders unnecessarily

The Imam cautioned parents to give their children good parenting, urging them to stop their wards from indecent dressing which he described as unislamic.

The Emir of Kontagora, Alh. Saidu Namaska was represented by the Madawaki of Kontagora, Alh. Aminu Mohammed.

Governor Sani Bello later paid visit to the Emir of Kontagora in his palace after the Eid Prayer.

