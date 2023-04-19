Eid-el-fitri: Reps member-elect donates 59 cows to constituents in Zamfara

Alhaji Abdulmalik Zubairu, a House of Representatives member-elect for Maru and Bungudu Federal Constituency, Zamfara, on Tuesday donated 59 cows to people of his constituency for the Eid-el-fitri celebrations.

Speaking during the distribution of the animals in Bungudu, the lawmaker-elect said that the gesture was part of his welfare package to the people for Sallah.

Zubairu, represented by the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bungudu LGA Alhaji Basharu Bello-Auki, said the beneficiaries comprised of APC executive members from the 21 wards of Bungudu and Maru LGAs.

Bello-Auki is also Chairman of the distribution committee.

Others, he said, are orphans, widows, Internally Displaced Persons, youths and women associations.

“This is in addition to food items we distributed at the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The lawmaker-elect urged the committee to ensure justice and fairness while distributing the animals.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman, Zannah Foundation, Maru APC ward, Malam Nasiru Sani, commended the lawmaker-elect for the gesture.

Sani said that the committee would ensure judicious distribution of the animals to the beneficiaries. (NAN)