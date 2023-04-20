Eid-el-fitri: Police, NSCDC beef up security in Niger

By Obinna Unaeze

The Niger State commands of the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch – free Eid-el-fitri celebration in the state.

The spokesmen of the the police and NSCDC in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun told NAN that the state police command had mobilised its personnel and operational assets to ensure visibility policing for the Eid-el-fitri.

“The police will ensure adequate security before, during and after the Sallah celebrations across the state,” he said.

Abiodun, who did not give the number of police personnel deployed, explained that the police had made adequate arrangements to secure the Eid-el-fitri praying grounds, recreational facilities and other public places in the state.

“Operational orders have been issued to all the police formations to this effect,” he said.

He added that there would be adequate

supervision to ensure that the police personnel conducted themselves professionally.

Abiodun urged members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully during the celebrations and report any suspicious activity or object to the nearest security agency.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ogundele Ayodeji, felicitated the people of the state on the celebrations

Similarly, Deputy Superintendent of

Corps (DSC) Nasir Abdullahi of the NSCDC, told NAN that the corps had deployed 1,450 personnel to secure lives and property ahead of the celebrations in the state.

“In an effort to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebrations in Niger State, the Commandant of the NSCDC, Commander Ahmed Dandare, has directed the deployment of 1,450 personnel across the state to ensure peaceful conduct before, during and after the celebrations.

Dandare has urged NSCDC personnel to be civil while discharging their duties and arrest any miscreant that may cause unrest during the period.

He has also called on religious and political leaders to caution their followers and supporters against any act that can disrupt the celebrations.

The Commandant has warned vandals to keep away from government infrastructure, as anyone caught vandalising government and private infrastructure will be dealt with,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday public holidays to mark the Eid-el-fitri festival. (NAN)