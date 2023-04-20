Eid-el- fitri :  Police assure residents of adequate security in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun has assured residents of safety of their lives and property, ahead the Eid-el fitri celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola gave the assurance in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday.

” The command has put security mechanisms in place ahead of the celebrations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Longe is re-assuring all residents, and travelers of the command’s preparedness to guarantee safety of lives and property in all major and strategic locations during this period and beyond.

“The command will continue to work assiduously to make the state a sanctuary for all people to reside.

“The CP appeals to members of the public to cooperate with security personnel detailed for the assignment to curb any act of crime and criminality.

“He enjoins members of the public to comport themselves in accordance with provisions of the law.

According to the spokesperson, the command has deployed its officers and men to Mosques, and across all Eid praying grounds, recreations/shopping centres and strategic points to nip in the bud, unforeseen criminal activities which may cause any break down of law and order.

“I implore residents to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or infraction of the law to the police for immediate action.” (NAN)