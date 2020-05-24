Eid-El Fitri: Oyo NUJ urges Muslims to sustain perseverance, sacrifice, love

Share the news













The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, has called on Muslims to sustain the principles of perseverance, sacrifice, love, kindness, compassion and peaceful coexistence, which they exhibited during Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Ademola Babalola, and the Secretary, Mr Olusola Oladapo, on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims across the world on Sunday celebrated the 1441A.H. Eid-El Fitri amidst the coronavirus global pandemic.

It also urged members to pray fervently and work very hard towards halting the further spread of the virus.

According to the union, members should remain steadfast in prayers and uphold professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

It further urged them to extend all the Islamic principles beyond Ramadan, praying Allah to accept their supplications and reward them abundantly.

The union, however, called on government to put more efforts in the fight against the pandemic, considering its effects on the country’s economy.

“As we felicitate Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan 1441 A.H., we are not unmindful of the economic effect of the pandemic on our members as frontline workers.

“Part of the effect of the pandemic was the sack of some of our members. Those who are not sacked have been sent on compulsory leave, while many have had their salaries cut.

“This is indeed a trying time that calls for fervent prayers and concerted efforts on the part of the authorities,” NUJ said.

It called on media owners to have a rethink, particularly on the arbitrary sack of journalists.

The union also appealed to government to support media organisations with stimulus packages to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

It promised to continue to exhibit strong commitment to members’ welfare and encourage professionalism at all times. (NAN)

