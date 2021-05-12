Controller-General of Federal Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Liman, has urged Nigerians to observe fire safety precautions during the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations, to prevent fire outbreaks.

Liman, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the warning had become necessary, following the high risk of fire associated with cooking during Sallah celebrations.

He noted that several combustibles or free-burning materials were usually in use during such seasons, adding that if not attended to with caution, it could result in possible loss of lives and property.

The CG warned that leaking gas cylinders that could lead to explosions should be exchanged for good ones and kept outside the kitchen but away from direct sunlight, to avoid explosions.

“Use of firewood should also be properly attended to, with candles quenched properly, gas cookers turned off properly, handset used far away from gas cookers/cylinders and electrical sockets turned off when not in use,” he said.

Liman further explained that generator fumes were unhealthy to inhale and should, therefore, be kept distance apart from the main house.

“Fumes from generator are not friendly; so precautionary measures are advised at this period of festivity,” he said.

The CG advised parents to warn wards to stay away from playing around lit fire and call the attention of guardians if they sensed that something was burning.

He advised citizens to make fire extinguishers available in case of any emergency, to help curb spread of fire.

Liman said that it was important for wards to be educated on what to do in cases of fire outbreaks and how to prevent such occurrences.

While wishing Muslim faithful peaceful and fire-safe Eid-el-Fitri celebrations, he implored to use the period to show love to one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and cultural affiliations. (NAN)

