Eid-el-Fitri: Obey lockdown or face sanction, NSCDC warns Kaduna residents

TheNigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC), Kaduna State command, has deployed 3000 personnel to enforce the restrictions on movement in the state and advised residents to obey the lockdown order or risk sanctions.T

he State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, gave the warning in a statement issued by the command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe on Thursday in Kaduna.Dutsinma advised the resident to obey the restriction of movement directive, saying it was for the collective good of all, as only the living celebrate.He said that anyone who violate the lockdown order by embarking on intra or inter state movement would face the wrath of the law.

“The deployment will be maintained during Eid-el-Fitri and I urge residents of border communities to cooperate with security agencies by not allowing desperate people to take advantage of illegal routes in their domain.”He said that the command’s Head of Operations, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been fully mobilised to curtail influx of people into the state to prevent community spread of Coronavirus.H urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Fitri period to pray for Nigeria especially against challenges of terrorism and insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, ethnic militia and the end to the novel Coronavirus.“On the unfortunate incidents of killings and banditry in parts of the state, the Command assures that efforts are being intensified to apprehend those behind it.“Perpetrators of the dastardly acts must desist from it in order to pave way for peace and development, as without peace there cannot be development.” Dutsinma said.He assured that the corps in collaboration with sister agencies were working relentlessly towards restoring peace in the state.(NAN)

