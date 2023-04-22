Eid-el-Fitri: Northern Christian youths greet President-elect, want credible teams to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

By Sani Idris

The Northern Christain Youth Professionals (NCYP), has felicitated with the President-elect and other Muslim faithful over the Eid-el-Fitri, urging for the need for credible teams to tackle Nigeria’s problems.

This was contained in a statement by NCYP, signed by its National Leader, Mr Isaac Abrak, on Friday in Kaduna.

Abrak reminded the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu that Nigerians voted him based on his track record as the Governor of Lagos State, therefore, urged him not to compromise his sterling leadership quality.

According to him, Tinubu transformed Lagos into one of the biggest economies in Africa because he assembled teams of people who understood his God-given call for service to humanity.

Abrak added that the cabinet, that made up his administration as the then governor of Lagos, was made of patriotic Nigerians drawn from all ethnic and religious backgrounds based on merit.

He therefore task him to in the same vein, appoint credible and competent hands to pilot the affairs in various ministries, departments and agencies.

“We strongly remind the President-elect not to compromise on this standard as he chooses his kitchen cabinet, advisers, and other government principals. This standard is what Nigerians voted for in him, and they do not expect anything less but even better,” he said.

The group also tasked the President-elect to be mindful of the security and economic hardships bedeviling Nigerians while urging him to hit the ground running with policies aimed at ameliorating the hardships.

“The NCYP recognises that Tinubu’s presidency is coming at a time when the Nigerian people have been stretched by economic and security hardships to the highest limit. As such, the country cannot afford to be stretched beyond its elastic limit.

“Thus, only a team with the character of selfless service and spirit of patriotism like that of Tinubu’s days in the Lagos government is desired.

“He should hit the ground running by begining to improve the living conditions of Nigerians, uniting the country, and setting it on the path of transforming into the great nation envisioned by our founding fathers,” Abrak urged.(NAN)