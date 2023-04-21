Eid-el-fitri: Let’s Remember The Poor And Needy As We Celebrate – Akpabio

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and Senator- Elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has charged Muslim faithful in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to ensure that they continued with the lessons they learnt during the Ramadan fast, which are forgiveness, giving to the poor and the needy and peaceful coexistence with one another.

According to the former Senate Minority, ” let me use this opportunity to congratulate all the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan. I pray that may all the requests placed before almighty Allah by our Muslim brothers and sisters during this period of fast and supplications be answered by almighty Allah.

Akpabio’s Ramadan message was contained in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom and made available to newsmen.

Akpabio stated further,” I pray that the peace of God that passes human understanding be bestowed upon our country, as a result of our sacrifices during the Ramadan. Let us also remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our dear nation,” he said.