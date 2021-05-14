Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife Aisha, Muslim faithful and all Nigerians on the celebration of Eid-el- Fitr.

Bello, who is also Chairman, Youth, Women and Persons with Disabilities Committee for the APC Membership Registration and Revalidation, said this in a video message on Friday.

The governor, in the message made available to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN), called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and harmony of the country at this time and beyond.

He also tasked Nigerians on peaceful coexistence and national orientation.

Bello felicitated Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and all members of the National Assembly.

He greeted Gov Mai Mala Buni, of Yobe, who is also the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, and all traditional rulers across the country. (NAN)

