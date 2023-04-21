Eid-el Fitri: Jandor preaches hope, perseverance

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The PDP governorship candidate in the March 18 general elections in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran has congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor offered his felicitations in his Eid- el- fitri goodwill message through by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media & Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization on Friday in Lagos.

He described the Ramadan fast which coincided with the Christian lent as a unique opportunity to have attracted the intervention of the Supreme Being.

He stated that the self-discipline created by the Ramadan fast encouraged showing compassion toward those who could not feed because of poverty.

According to him, the fast helps the appreciation of what it means to go without food for the whole day, thereby understanding the impact of hunger on millions of poor people in the state.

He, therefore, called on the people to keep hope alive as they celebrated.

The Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate also enjoined all well-meaning residents of the state to persevere and remain resolute in their aspirations to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

He urged them not to abandon the valuable lessons of the Ramadan fast rather, they should internalise its lessons.

He said they should anticipate a positive change in experience of governance in Lagos state. (NAN)