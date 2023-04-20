Eid-El-Fitri: Islamic scholar tasks Muslims on charity

By Ishaq Zaki

Dr Tukur Jangebe, the Chief Imam, Muslim Foundation Jumu’at Mosque in Gusau GRA, Zamfara, has urged well-meaning Muslims to promote the welfare of the less-privileged during the Eid-Fitri celebration.

Jangebe, who is the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, gave the admonition while speaking with journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

He said that the residents of the state had been facing serious hardship due to security and economic challenges.

Jangebe lamented the increase in socio-economic hardship among residents, especially, during Ramadan and Sallah periods.

He urged well-to-do Muslims to place emphasis on Zakatul Fitr charity.

“You know, Zakatul Fitr is a charitable donation of food that must be given before the end of the month of Ramadan before Eid prayer for the love of Allah.

“The donation is compulsory for every self-supporting adult Muslim who has food in excess of their needs, on behalf of themselves and their dependants.

“Giving out charity among Muslims promotes and strengthens love, understanding, mutual support and brotherhood between the rich and poor within the Muslim communities,” the cleric said.

He called on government at all levels to provide urgent intervention to tackle hardship among residents of the state.

“You know one of the responsibilities of leaders is to take care of citizens.

“Both the Federal and state governments should pay outstanding arrears of workers’ salaries and pay pensions to pensioners to promote their wellbeing and those of their children,” Jangebe added.

“Eid-el-Fitri is a period of worship, and as Muslims we must give to widows, orphans, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the unemployed among youths and women.

“We have various categories of less-privileged who lack food and other social welfare,” the Commissioner explained.

He urged Muslims to use what they have learned from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an during the Ramadan preaching to their benefit.

The cleric appealed to Muslims to seek for divine intervention in addressing hardship, security challenges facing the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)