Eid-el-fitri: IPAC urges Nigerians to douse ethnic, religious tension

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Mr Wale Adebayo, South-West Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), says everyone must join hands to douse the ethnic and religious tension created by politicians during the just-concluded general elections.

Adebayo, in a message to Muslims on Friday in Akure, urged Nigerians to embrace unity and love.

“ We must not deceive ourselves that the country has been badly polarised along ethnic and religious lines by political leaders, and we as citizens have a responsiblity to repair our fabric of love and unanimity that binds us together.

“I beseech you all to continue to pray and work towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-fitr, which is the end of the Ramadan fast, I urge everyone, regardless of our religious beliefs, to continue to keep the peace and to live with one another,” Adebayo said.

The IPAC chairman, who felicitated with Muslim faithful on the successful completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, asked them to pray for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to succeed when inaugurated on May 29.

“ The Muslim faithful should use this occassion to pray for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and those who would be working with him.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a man whose proficiency at everything he does is mind-blowing. I trust him to deliver the goodies and put the country on the path of progress when inaugurated on May 29,” he said.( NAN)