Eid-el-Fitri: IPAC tasks leaders on actions to make Nigeria safe, great

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has tasked leaders on measures and actions that would make Nigeria safe and great again.

The IPAC National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, made the call in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dantalle said it was high time for leaders to provide fruits of democracy to the masses and boost their standards of living.

“It is time to make the nation safe again. It is time to revive the economy and create jobs for millions of our youth to maximise their potentials as future leaders.

“It is time to fight corruption and rebuild trust in government.

“It is time for compassionate, visionary, purposeful, resourceful and God-fearing leadership. It is time to make Nigeria great again,” he said.

Dantalle called on Muslim faithful and Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan such as compassion, love, peace, sacrifice, tolerance, charity and fairness to all, as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

He said that such values would stir up patriotism in citizens in the collective efforts to build a strong, virile, stable, prosperous, egalitarian and decent democratic nation.

Dantalle urged Nigerians to set aside all differences in the quest for a better society.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC is strongly determined to deepen democracy in the country,” the statement said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha