Eid-el-fitri: Gov. Sule urges Muslims to sustain Ramadan lessons 

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has urged all Muslim faithful to sustain the peaceful lessons learnt during the Ramadan period.

The governor made the call on Friday in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state shortly after the Eid-el-Fitri Prayers.

He said that for the past 29 days, Muslims all over the world observed the fasting in the sacred month of Ramadan in compliance with the Islamic injunction.

“As you are all aware, fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, aimed at strengthening our faith through spiritual engagements such as abstinence from eating, drinking and satisfying other desires from dawn to sunset.

“It also encompasses intense prayers, recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, as well as increased acts of kindness, charity and humility, among other moral virtues,” he added.

He implored all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness, as well as imbibe the spirit of sharing in their daily lives.

Sule said that “as we celebrate this Sallah, I beseech you all to re-affirm your obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the Holy Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SallallahuAlaihiWasallam).

“It is also an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity.

“Let me also use this special occasion to call on my dear people of Nasarawa to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity.

“In this regard, I wish to assure our brothers from other regions in the country that Nasarawa is a miniature society that accommodate all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, region, religion or any other creed,” Sule added.

The governor, therefore, felicitated with Muslim faithful the world over on the occasion of 2023 Eid-el-fitri celebration. (NAN).