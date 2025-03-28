Eid-el-Fitri: FRSC deploys 1500 personnel in Delta 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has deployed 1,500 personnel, including regular and special marshals, to various locations in the state



By Clara Egbogota

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has deployed 1,500 personnel, including regular and special marshals, to various locations in the state to ensure safety during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Frederick Ogidan, Sector Commander, FRSC, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba.

Ogidan said that a total of 1,500 personnel and special marshals, 20 patrol vehicles, two bikes and two ambulances would be deployed in the state for effective enforcement and emergency response during the festivity.

“Additionally, a 70 tonne heavy-duty tow truck and strategic collaboration with the State Tow Truck Association have been put in place for swift clearance of road obstructions.

“As we celebrate, motorists are advised to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking, overloading and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Passengers should also play their parts by calling drivers to order when necessary, while pedestrians must use designated crossings.

“I wish the Muslim community in Delta State a peaceful, joyful and crash-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“Let us all celebrate responsibly and prioritise safety on our roads,” he said. (NAN)