The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Command, says it will deploy 1,295 personnel for special patrol during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Mr Ahmed Umar, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

Umar said the deployment would be with effect from Tuesday, May 11 to end May 17 to monitor and control gridlocks during the Eid-el-fitri festival.

He said the personnel comprising 710 regular marshals and 585 special marshals, would be deployed to check excesses of drivers on the highways.

The sector commander also said 28 patrol vehicles, eight ambulances, two tow trucks and 12 motor bikes would be deployed as logistics to various strategic areas, accident prone areas as well as construction zones.

“The FRSC enjoins motorists against speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, overloading and the use of phone calls while driving to avoid unnecessary crashes.

“Also, we appeal to them to use their seatbelts and not allow underaged children occupy the front seat of a car,” he said.

The sector commander said the personnel deployed would be looking at violations which included; passengers’ manifest violations, mechanically deficient vehicles, latching and twist locks violations among others. (NAN)

