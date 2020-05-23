Eid-el-fitri: Ekiti monarch urges Muslims to celebrate with caution

Share the news













The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has told Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri with caution because of the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic.

The monarch made the call in a congratulatory message to Muslim faithful in Ekiti and Nigeria in general, issued on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Alabi advised Islamic adherents to celebrate Eid-el Fitri, marking the end of 30 days fasting by observing laid down rules set out by government in the fight against COVID-19.

The monarch stressed that all religious leaders must also ensure that they worked in tandem with government to fight the deadly disease.

”The measures put in place by government like social and physical distancing in places of worship to stop the spread of COVID-19 are in the interest of the people. Only the living will continue to praise God,” he said.

Alabi reiterated the need for cooperation among Nigerians to check the spread of the disease, praising the efforts of Gov. Kayode Fayemi and Ekiti traditional rulers for their efforts to curb the spread of the disease. (NAN)

