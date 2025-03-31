Eid-el-Fitri: Ebonyi Police assure security

The Police Command in Ebonyi has assured the public of maximum security for lives and property during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

By Christian Ogbonna

The Command urged Muslim faithful to be law-abiding and celebrate responsibly.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Monday by SP Joshua Ukandu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, who emphasised the need for continued support and prayer for the security architecture of the nation.

The commissioner extended warm greetings to all members of the Muslim community and assured them that the officers and men were committed to protecting their lives and property.

Uche-Anya further noted that the command had deployed operational and intelligence resources to ensure adequate security across all areas of responsibility.

“We have instructed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and commanders of tactical and operational units to deploy operational and intelligence resources to ensure adequate security in their respective areas of responsibility.

“I, therefore, encourage the Muslim faithful in the state to celebrate responsibly, show compassion to their neighbours, and incorporate the principles and sacrifices of the recently concluded Ramadan into their daily lives,” the commissioner added.

She also urged all residents to be law-abiding and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or contact the command control room at 07064515001. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)