Eid-el-fitri: Display love, fear of God – Matawalle urges Muslims

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has called on Muslim Umma to display love and fear of God as they marked the upcoming Eid-el-fitri.

Matawale made the call in his Sallah message on Thursday in Guzau, through the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.

“To please our Almighty God, we must sustain all the good deeds we have imbibed and exhibited during this fasting period.

“The problems facing Zamfara are not unsurmountable. we have done our honest part in trying to end the problems and we shall not relent in this effort at any capacity we find ourselves.

“I am specifically impressed with the multiple and persistent prayers from especially the Clergy and other well meaning residents during this period for Allah to bring an end to our long standing challenge of security situation in the state, ” he said.

The governor called on muslims to reflect on the fasting period of the holy month and try to sustain all the good deeds they had embraced in order to get the benefits of the special period, among which was the day worthier than a thousand months.

He said that Ramadan was always a special period, which all muslims expected to be pardoned by the Almighty Allah just as everyone discarded bad habits to concentrate on finding true peace with their Lord.

The governor expressed confidence that With the kind of fervent prayers offered in the holy month, “we expect Allah to listen to our prayers and shower His mercies and blessings unto us.”

Matawalle, however, wished all residents in the state a happy and joyous Sallah celebration and a prosperous year ahead.

(NAN)