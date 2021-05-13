By Chimezie Godfrey

The CEO and Managing Director (MD), Musharak Esteem Nigeria Limited, DIG Mohammed Katsina has said that youth empowerment is key to tackling the security challenges in the country.

DIG Katsina who made the assertion as part of his Sallah message to Nigerians said that youth unemployment is the greatest problem confronting the nation.

He pointed out that empowering the youths will minimize banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other sundry crimes in the country.

DIG Katsina therefore called on government at all levels to provide employment for youths in order to solve the problem of insecurity that is bedeviling the nation.

He said,”One of the greatest problems that are really confronting us today is this issue of youthful unemployment.

“Every Nigerian is a reservoir of talent, let us identify those talents and get them indoctrinated towards that.

“Let us help the youths to take advantage of most of these informal sector that we have. And let them understand that it is through their hardwork and level of education that will create avenue for them to earn a living and we should also teach them how to earn it.

“So, let us try in other areas like the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and other capacity building avenues.

“Building up these youths to have something doing will help prevent crime in our society, when you are having something doing, you will not think of going to cause any problem.”

The Elderstateman urged Nigerians to keep faith in the unity of the country, adding that these trying times will soon come to an end.

“All of us, I think we know what we are going through, but let us understand that this is a trial period. I want Nigerians to understand that bound of unity that took us together, and let us continue relying on it.

“No matter what, definitely, I am very sure that all these trial moments will soon come to an end.

“I wish all Nigerians happy celebration and I do hope that we will have very peaceful and eventful Eid celebration,” he assured.

