Eid-el- Fitri: DIG Katsina advocates youth empowerment

May 13, 2021



By Chimezie Godfrey

The CEO and Managing Director (MD), Musharak Esteem Nigeria Limited, DIG Mohammed Katsina has said youth empowerment is key to tackling the security challenges in the country.

DIG Katsina who made the assertion as part of his Sallah message to Nigerians said youth unemployment is the greatest problem confronting the nation.

He pointed out empowering the youths will minimize banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other sundry crimes in the country.

DIG Katsina therefore called on government at all levels to provide employment for youths in order to solve the problem of insecurity that is bedeviling the nation.

He said,”One of the greatest problems that are really confronting us today is this issue of youthful unemployment.

“Every Nigerian is a reservoir of talent, let us identify those talents and get them indoctrinated towards that.

“Let us help the youths to take advantage of most of these informal sector that have. And let them understand that is through their hardwork and level of education that will create avenue for them to earn a living and should also teach them how to earn .

“So, let us try in other areas like the Directorate of Employment () and other capacity building avenues.

“Building up these youths to have something doing will help prevent crime in our society, when are having something doing, will not think of going to cause any problem.”

The Elderstateman urged Nigerians to keep faith in the of the country, adding that these trying times will soon come to an end.

“All of us, I think know what are going through, but let us understand that this is a trial period. I want Nigerians to understand that bound of that took us together, and let us continue relying on .

“No matter what, definitely, I am very sure that all these trial moments will soon come to an end.

“I wish all Nigerians happy celebration and I do hope that will have very peaceful and eventful Eid celebration,” he assured.

