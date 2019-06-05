Eid-el-Fitri: Cleric urges Muslims to continue in spirit of alms giving

An Islamic cleric, Arikewuyo Al-Ifowiy, on Wednesday urged all Muslim faithful to continue in the spirit of alms giving they were doing during the month of Ramadan after it.

Al-Ifonwiy, the Chief Imam, Orile Ilapo Muslim Community Central Mosque located at Alagbado, Lagos state made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He advised that Muslims should continue to refrain from all unholy and immoral acts as they did during the month of Ramadan while advising them to maintain responsible lifestyles.According to him, practising these will go a long way in helping them emerge successful in their lives. ” We appreciate God for the month of Ramadan and for every prayer answered in the course of the fasting .

” I want to advise all Muslims to continue in the spirit of alms giving, show love and mercy to the poor and the less privileged; these will attract great blessings from our maker. ” We should not see the period after Ramadan as a liberation season to embrace all immoral behaviours abandoned in the month of Ramadan.

We must try to live upright lifestyles and impact our world,” he said.Al-Ifonwiy said that the five tenets of Islam should be respected and adhered to by all Muslims after the month of Ramadan, as obedience to the tenets would determine the level of success of an individual.

He urged Muslims to show love to one another and always evaluate themselves, be guided by the holy Quran which would help them to be well behaved.

According to him, when Muslims continue in the responsible lifestyles practised during Ramadan, along with members of other religions, the country would not be battling with problems of insecurity, rituals, terrorism, arms banditry, crime and all.

” As muslims, we should all use the holy Quran as our guiding principle to behave in such a way that our maker will continually be happy with us and not only in the month of Ramadan,” he said.(NAN)