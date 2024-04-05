Eid-el-fitri: Be safety-conscious on roads, VIO mayor urges motorists

Dr Yusuf Suberu, National Coordinator, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Mayors of the Federation, has appealed to motorists to be safety-conscious before, during and after the Eid-el-fitri celebration.

Suberu made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said the call became necessary because of the increase in vehicular movement during the celebration, capable of leading to unnecessary Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

He, however, described Ramadan as a period of sacrifice and self denial while urging them to sustain the spirit of kindness and consideration for others to reflect safety on roads.

He assured the commitment of VIO mayors in making the roads safer for all travelers, adding that they had made adequate preparation to ensure maximum safety.

He urged motorists to cooperate with road safety officers and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed to control traffic during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

According to him, motorists are advised to refrain from reckless driving during the Sallah celebration as the nation is in the rainy season already.

“Avoid speeding due to the wet nature of the highways to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

“Every road user must show patience, obedience and sacrifice while sharing the road with others to create a hitch-free road environment for the celebration.

“Drive carefully to save a life because it is only the living that can celebrate,” he said.

The VIO boss appealed to all road users to show obedience to all traffic rules and regulations and abide by whatever instructions given to them by road safety agencies and personnel of other security agencies.

The VIO boss wished the entire Muslim faithful happy sallah celebration and safety during the celebration and beyond. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo