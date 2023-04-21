Eid-el- Fitri: APC urges Muslims to pray for peace, stability of Nigeria’s polity

By Peter Amine

he APC, Plateau chapter, has felicitated with Muslims across the country, urging them to fervently pray for peace, unity and stability of the polity and the nation.

Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature made the call in a goodwil mesage signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvanus Namang and made available to newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Bature said that the 2023 celebration was unique, coming in the wake of a transition programme.

He stated that the nation would have new set of elected leaders sworn in to pilot the affairs of the country at the national and state levels.

“The Eid-el-Fitri is coming at the end of a one month long Ramadan fast which was a period of self discipline and sacrifice and it calls for solemn reflection on the lessons of the holy life lived by Prophet Mohammed.

“I appeal to politicians to see politics as an avenue to serve and not to be served as is unfortunately the case in our setting.

“I call on security agencies in the state and the country at large to be vigilant as they ensure that peace and tranquility prevails throughout the sallah celebration,” he added. (NAN)