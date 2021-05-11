Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu-Idris, the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has donated N25 million as Sallah gift to party members in the state.The state Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.Liman said the donation was given through the party leadership.“We received N25 million donated to the party as Sallah gift to members in the state from Shehu-Idris.“The amount will be shared to state, local government and ward executives, elders of the party as well as other party members,” he said.He thanked Shehu-Idris for the gesture and described it as timely and a welcome development.The party chairman also commended former governor and APC leader in the state,

Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari and other party stakeholders who provided food items and clothes to party supporters and the needy in the state.“

We want to again to express our appreciation to the former governor for organising Ramadan breakfast for party stakeholders and members in the state,” he added.Liman said the gesture had enhanced the party’s strength in the state.He urged Muslims to use the Sallah period and pray for peace, stability in the state and country in general.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shehu-Idris won the governorship election at the 2019 general election in the state on the platform of the APC, but lost to a Supreme Court judgment. (NAN)

