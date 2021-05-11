Eid-el-Fitri: APC chieftain doles out N25m to members in Zamfara

 Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu-Idris, the 2019 candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has donated N25 million as Sallah gift to party members in the .The Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on .Liman said the donation was given through the party leadership.“We received N25 million donated to the party as Sallah gift to members in the from Shehu-Idris.“The amount will shared to state, local government and ward executives, elders of the party as well as other party members,” he said.He thanked Shehu-Idris the gesture and described it as timely and a welcome development.The party chairman also commended former governor and APC leader in the ,

Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari and other party stakeholders who provided food and clothes to  party supporters and the needy in the .“

We to again to express appreciation  to the former governor organising Ramadan breakfast party stakeholders and members in the state,” he added.Liman said the gesture had enhanced the party’s strength in the state.He urged Muslims to use the Sallah period and pray peace, stability in the state and country in general.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shehu-Idris won the election at the 2019 general election in the state on  the platform of the APC, but lost to a Supreme Court judgment. (NAN)

