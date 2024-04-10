Eid-el-Fitri: Akpabio Felicitates Muslims

Akpabio..

…Urges Prayers For Peace, Unity In Nigeria

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated Muslims in Nigeria and in the Diaspora for the successful end of 30 days Ramadan fast.

Akpabio’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and indeed, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I heartily rejoice with Muslim faithful in Nigeria as they join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate Eid El Fitri.

“I wish all of you a peaceful and sweet celebration and pray the Almighty Allah to grant your heart desires”.

The Senate President urged Muslims to continue to offer prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria saying, “Islam is a religion of peace and if its adherents go to Allah in prayers with sincerity, He will surely answer.

“I therefore ask you to pray for your leaders and the peace and unity of our dear country. I believe with your prayers, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

“Wherever you find yourselves, radiate the peace that Islam preaches and the love and care for the less privileged that Prophet Muhammad exemplified”