The management of Air Peace gave its customers free Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Cards and numerous gifts in-flight in the spirit of Eid celebration.

The Spokesperson of Air Peace, Mr Stanley Olisa, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, that the Eid-el Fitri campaign was intended to put smiles on the faces of customers for choosing Air Peace.

Olisa said the campaign entailed placement of gift cards in random seat pockets and during the flight, passengers were told to check the seat pockets in front of them to know if they had won a gift or not.

He said the activities started May 12 and would run through the week.

According to him, passengers stand a chance to win gifts such as Thermo water-flask, Food flasks, Diaries, Umbrellas, Notebook Bottle, Remote organisers and Free HMO cards.

Olisa reiterated the airline’s commitment to offering unparalleled flight experiences while also expressing gratitude to all customers for their continued patronage.

He added that this was an extension of the airline’s Random Acts of Love campaign which was geared at showing love to its customers for flying with the airline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Air Peace initiated its Random Acts of Love scheme during Easter in April, to appreciate its teeming customers for their loyalty. (NAN)

