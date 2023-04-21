Eid-el-Fitri: Adeleke, Oyetola felicitate Muslims, preach love, sacrifice

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun and his predecessor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, have congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, urged Muslim faithful in the state not to jettison the virtues of love and sacrifice taught by the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor, while felicitating Muslims on the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, urged them to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety, as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“I rejoice with fellow Muslims across Osun State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“While we throng the Eid ground for prayers marking the end of the month of Ramadan, you should not forget the lessons the month teaches us.

“The act of love, sacrifice and sharing with our brothers and sisters must not end with the month. You should extend those virtues beyond the holy month.

“I also urge you to, in line with the teachings of the Qur’an and holy Prophet Muhammad, live with tolerance with our neighbours, both Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

The governor also enjoined the Muslims to pray for peace and development of the state and cooperate with his administration in its quest to deliver development projects for the benefit of the teeming populace.

Similarly, Oyetola, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ismail Omipidan, called on Muslim faithful in the state in particular and Nigeria in general not to forget the significance of Ramadan and its numerous lessons and virtues.

He urged them to pray for a successful transition and peaceful take-off of another All Progressives Congress-led administration on May 29.

He expressed confidence in the ability, competence and admin­istrative acumen of the Presi­dent-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, to take the country to enviable heights never known in Nigeria’s history.

“On behalf of my family and the APC family of Osun, I send my warmest good wishes to all Muslims in our state and indeed, across Nigeria as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

“May we all enjoy a blessed and peaceful Eid celebration.

It is my prayer that Allah blesses us with the opportunity to witness more of it in sound health,” he said. (NAN)