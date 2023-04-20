Eid-El-Fitri: Abari urges prayers for Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

In the spirit of Eid-el-Fitri celebrations, the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has urged Nigerians to pray for peace and imbibe the virtues of selflessness, sacrifice and good neighborliness towards all irrespective of religious, political and ethnic affiliations

Abari made this call in a message to the Muslim faithful at the end of the Month long Ramadan fast, stressing that the lessons of the holy month, if imbibed, will ensure love, unity, peaceful coexistence and national development in Nigeria.

He said Eid-el-Fitri is an opportunity to demonstrate and entrench the virtues of patience, self-control and sobriety taught by the fasting period, pointing out that the Ramadan is a month-long religious obligation with far longer social and national benefits.

The NOA boss said Nigerians, more than ever before, need to show tolerance, love, unity and affection toward others as Eid-el-Fitri demands, adding that these virtues will enhance a smooth completion of the transition process from one administration to another.

The DG NOA also urged all Muslim Faithful to be law abiding and security conscious, just as he said the government has put in place measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.