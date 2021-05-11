Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, has donated cash and clothes to 1,800 women in the state to assist them in celebrating Eid-el Fitr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matewalle presented the gifts to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday.

She said that the donation was aimed at making the women happy during the celebrations.

“We are presenting a set of clothes and N5,000 cash to each of the 1,800 beneficiaries, drawn from Gusau, Bungudu and Tsafe local government areas.

“In Gusau, we selected 1,200 beneficiaries, while Bungudu and Tsafe LGAs have 300 beneficiaries each.

“This is in line with the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led administration’s resolve to promote the lives of the poor, especially those at the grassroots”, she said.

The governor’s wife called on people of the state to use the Sallah period to offer special prayers and seek Allah’s intervention in the security challenges currently facing the state and Nigeria in general.

In her remarks, the PDP Woman Leader in the state, Hajiya Aisha Waziri, thanked the governor’s wife for initiating various programmes to support women in the state.

According to her, the PDP-led government, under the leadership of Matawalle, had, since its inception, been giving priority to women empowerment policies and programmes.

The PDP Vice-Chairman in the state, Hajiya Aisha Maradun, also described the assistance given to women by Matawalle as timely.

“This is timely, considering the way it will impact on the lives of the vulnerable groups, especially women, as they would be celebrating Sallah with happiness,” she said.

Maradun appealed to people of the state to continue to support the Matawalle-led administration in its quest to move the state forward. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

