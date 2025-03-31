Eid-el-Fitr: Zamafara governor harps on unity

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has urged the people of the state to embrace unity and peace as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

By Ishaq Zaki



Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has urged the people of the state to embrace unity and peace as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Mr Sulayman Idris, the governor’s spokesman.

The governor felicitated the Muslim community on Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on Muslims in Zamfara, Nigeria, and beyond to reflect on the sacrifices and devotion to Allah made during Ramadan.

“My dear Muslim brothers and sisters in Zamfara, I extend my heartfelt congratulations as we mark the end of the 1446 AH Ramadan fast.

“This holy month has been a time of deep reflection, sacrifice, and devotion to Allah,” he stated.

The governor urged the people to carry forward the virtues of discipline, patience, and generosity instilled by Ramadan.

“The challenges before us are enormous and require collective effort. Let us set aside our differences, work together, and support the government’s agenda to rebuild our state,” he said.

Lawal appreciated religious and community leaders for their efforts in promoting harmony and unity.

“As we celebrate with loved ones, let us pray for divine intervention as we tackle the challenges facing our state.

“May Allah accept our acts of worship, forgive our shortcomings, and bless our state and nation with lasting peace and prosperity,” he prayed. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)