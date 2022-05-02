Eid-el-fitr: Yobe Gov. felicitates with Muslims

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday, felicitated with the people of the state and entire Muslim on the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Buni’s Sallah message is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director General Press and Media Affairs to the governor and made available to newsmen in Yobe.

Buni said the one month Ramadan fasting had inculcated virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness and forgiveness among others on the Muslim faithful.

He said such Islamic virtues should be extended beyond the month of Ramadhan to ensure a just and peaceful society.

The governor reminded the people of ‘Zakatul Fitr’, as a charity and an obligatory form of alms-giving required of every able Muslim at the end of Ramadan.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the acts of worship and supplications made for the full return of peace and prosperity in Yobe and the entire country.

The governor also admonished the people to continue supporting government policies and programmes.

He assured that his administration would continue to sustain its infrastructural developments to improve the lives of the people.

He charged the people to be security conscious and report any strange movement of people and object to security agents.

Buni urged the people to remain peaceful and law abiding as the 2023 electioneering sets in, saying, “Peace is a necessary tool for successful election and development.”

Accordingly, the governor called on the people to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to fully participate in the 2023 general elections.

“All political parties are enjoined to promote peaceful electioneering, devoid of rancour to promote the spirit of sportsmanship in politics and to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy,

“I also wish to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security operatives and the Vigilante groups for their patriotism and gallantry in the fight against insurgency and other crimes,” Buni said.

He called for peaceful celebration of the Eid-el-fitr festival with prayers for a rewarding cropping season and prosperity in Yobe and Nigeria. (NAN)

