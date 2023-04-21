Eid-el-Fitr: Wamakko urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

By Muhammad Nasir

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has urged Nigeria Muslims to imbibe the lessons learned during the month of Ramadan.

Wamakko, in his Sallah massage issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity felicitated the Muslims over the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast.

He described the month of Ramadan as that of blessings and rewards, saying,: “Allah answers prayers of His servants quickly especially during the month.”

Wamakko, the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in the state prayed for Allah’s forgiveness to the departed souls of Muslim brothers, sisters and other members of the family who passed away during the period under review.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for choosing Sen. Bola Tinubu and Ahmad Aliyu to lead our country and state as the President-elect and Governor-elect who will be sworn in by Allah’s will in a matter of days to come,” he said.

Wamakko also expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for giving APC the majority of all the seats contested for both at National and State Houses of Assembly.

The former governor of Sokoto State prayed for Allah’s assistance for the enhancement of business activities, welfare of the citizens and adequate security in the state and the nation as a whole.

He, however, enjoined the Muslim faithfuls to observe Eid-el-Fitr celebrations with utmost care and happiness. (NAN)