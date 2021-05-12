Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has called on Muslims to pray for unity in Nigeria in the face of its peace being threatened.

Uzodimma made the call in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, in Owerri on Tuesday.

While congratulating Muslim faithful on the completion of their Ramadan fast, he urged them to reflect on Prophet Mohammed’s teachings on love for one another and peaceful coexistence.

He advised them to hold on to their resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threats of insecurity.

The governor said that God had been gracious to Nigeria and urged both Muslims and Christians to remain steadfast in their prayers for a prosperous and united country.

“We do not have any other country to call our own, but Nigeria. Therefore, it behoves all of us, irrespective of our faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries,” he said.

Uzodimma noted that this year’s celebration had provided an opportunity for the living to reflect on the awesomeness of God in the face of challenges.

He assured the celebrants of government’s preparedness to protect lives and property of all residents, in line with the constitutional oath of office.

The governor also solicited their continuous prayers for the government and people of the state, while promising that his administration would always serve the interest of all law-abiding residents.

Uzodimma appealed to Muslim faithful to spare some thoughts for the vulnerable, weak and needy in their midst, urging them to show some love in the spirit of the celebration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

