Eid-el-Fitr: Uzodimma seeks prayers for Nigeria

May 12, 2021



Gov. Hope Uzodimma has called to pray for unity in Nigeria in the face its peace being threatened.

Uzodimma made the call in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, in Owerri Tuesday.

While congratulating Muslim faithful the completion their Ramadan fast, he urged them to reflect Prophet Mohammed’s teachings love for one another and peaceful coexistence.

He advised them to hold on to their resilience, dedication, patience and self-sacrifice in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threats of insecurity.

The said that God had been gracious to Nigeria and urged both and Christians to remain steadfast in their prayers for a prosperous and united country.

“We do not have any other country to call own, but Nigeria. Therefore, behoves all of us, irrespective of faith, to ensure that Nigeria is made the envy of other countries,” he said.

Uzodimma noted that this year’s celebration had provided an opportunity for the living to reflect on the awesomeness of God in the face of challenges.

He assured the celebrants of government’s preparedness to protect lives and property of all residents, in line with the constitutional oath of office.

The also solicited their continuous prayers for the government and of the state, while promising that his administration would always serve the interest of all law-abiding residents.

Uzodimma appealed to Muslim faithful to spare some thoughts for the vulnerable, weak and needy in their midst, urging them to show some love in the spirit of the celebration. (NAN)

