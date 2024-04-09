Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu greets Muslim Ummah, urges union of wills to build Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday.

Ngelale stated,”President Bola Ahmed Tinubu felicitates the Muslim Ummah at Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

“The President greets the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

“As he emphasized during an iftar with Nigeria’s leaders of thought and conscience, President Tinubu appeals to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation, stating: “We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire”.

“The President prays that the lessons, blessings, and the joys of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.”

By Chimezie Godfrey