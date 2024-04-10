Eid-el-Fitr: The Companion tasks Muslims on steadfastness

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has charged adherents of Islam on steadfastness in devotion in the face of challenges and adversities.

This was contained in a congratulatory message by the National Amir of the Muslim group, Engr. Kamil Olalekan on the occasion of Id-el-Fitr, marking the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Describing Ramadan as a month-long spiritual regeneration, the group called for reflection on the significance of the season regarded as the month of mercy and blessings, by upholding its kernel at the personal and corporate levels at all times.

The Companion noted the high level of piety exhibited by Muslims during the holy month, stressing that “Nigeria will be a better place if the leaders and the led could replicate such piety in their public and private lives at all the times.”

It charged Muslims in particular to always follow the injunctions of Allah and the approval of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in all situations to enable them provide the requisite illumination for the society to thrive.

While lauding the upscale in spiritual activities and virtues that characterised the Ramadan season, The Companion contended that activities such as regular recitation of the Holy Qur’an, superogatory prayers, renewed brotherhood, and care for the less privileged in the society remain vital components of Islamic practice during the remaining eleven months of the Muslim calendar.

Referring to the subsisting inclement economic climate among other challenges being experienced by the teeming masses, the statement charges Muslims not to despair.

The Muslim group equally enjoined all Nigerians to eschew bitterness, hatred and wickedness in the face of rising inflation, stressing that all hands must be on deck to fast-track the restoration of sanity in critical sectors of national life.

The Companion recalled the recent passage of one of the stakeholders of the association, Professor Muhammad Yaqub on completion of Umrah in Makkah and commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues on the irreparable loss. “We must admit that the death of one of us, Professor Muhammad Yaqub was painful, yet, we have to take solace in the fact that he died as a Muslim at a privileged location(Makkah),” the association said.

The religious group prays Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the don, accept his return and gift him with jannatul firdaus and grant the family left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

E-Signed

Muideen Adeleke

National Public Affairs Secretary

FOR THE COMPANION