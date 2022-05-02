Eid-el-Fitr: Shun divisiveness, uphold love, tolerance – Uba Sani tells Nigerians

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has urged Nigerians to devote their energies to the promotion of peaceful co-existence by extending hands of fellowship to people of other faiths.

The lawmaker who made the call in this year’s Sallah message noted that the cancer of ethno-regional sentiment is eating deep into the Nigerian society, these vices are threatening to the unity and stability of the nation and by extension the democratic system.

“We have never been this divided as a people. The divisions along ethnic, religious and regional lines have potentials of destabilizing our country and undermining our hard-earned democracy. Instead of building the Nigerian nation, we are busy busy retreating to our ethnic, religious and regional cocoons”, he warned, describing the situation as ” unhealthy” the nation’s unity and development.

He said inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue is critical to a better understanding of people’s differences and helpful to forging common grounds because, “we need each other to survive in this increasingly hard and harsh world, as ” cooperation is key to surviving unfriendly economic climate”.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah reward the sacrifices made by the nation’s muslims through fasting, and shower them with abundant blessings, ” being peace to troubled communities”, while renewing their faith in Him.

“My warm felicitations to the good people of Kaduna State. Allah has been guiding and protecting us. With him behind us we shall overcome our security challenges. The Federal and Kaduna State Governments have been making strenuous efforts to checkmate the criminal elements in our midst. Continue to support then. In no time our people would once again experience peace”, Uba Sani said.

