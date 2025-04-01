Eid-el-Fitr: Shettima preaches unity, peaceful coexistence

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

Shettima made the call during a luncheon with Borno elders and his schoolmates in celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, in Maiduguri.

The Vice-President, who was represented by Abdulkadir Rahis, representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency at the House of Representative, emphasised the need for continued harmony among citizens.

Shettima also called on everyone to support President Bola Tinubu administration’s ongoing economic reforms, assuring them that short-term difficulties would yield long-term benefits for the country.

” We thank the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this Eid-El-Fitr.

” I wish to also say that we should all perfect, maintain, and build on the sense of unity that exists among us for our collective gain and progress as a gift for one another.

“President Tinubu remains committed to implementing policies that will create sustainable development for all Nigerians.

” Just as Ramadan teaches endurance, we ask for your continued patience as these necessary reforms take root and bear fruit,” he said.

The Vice-President further urged Nigerians to continue to embibe the spiritual lessons gained during Ramadan as a pathway to national development.

“Peaceful coexistence is very important and we should not relent in maintaining that virtue. It will go a long way in bringing about the development of ourselves and the nation,” he said.

Shettima enjoined the citizens of Borno and Nigerians in general to always maintain traits of humility and communal living, in line with the teachings of the Holy books.

Sen. Kaka Shehu-Lawan, SAN, (APC-Borno Central), who prayed for lasting peace in the country, urged Nigerians to rally round Tinubu as the father of the nation.

He stressed that the President needed the prayers and support of Nigerians to enable him implement good policies that would improve the economy and overall development of Nigeria.

Shehu-Lawan urged his constituents to imbibe the attributes of Vice-President Shettima.

” His Excellency the Vice President is an epitome of leadership, sacrifice, resilience, integrity, perseverance and above all, courage.

“So, I will like my constituents and indeed people of Borno and Nigerians at large to emulate his virtues. He is a leader and we are proud of his achievements.”he said.

The lawmaker thanked the Vice-President for hosting his schoolmates and elders of the State in his usual magnanimity and demonstration of love.

“In his usual show of love every festive period, the Vice President extends hands of fellowship to all and sundry from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council to Borno Central District and by extension the entire state” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, commended the Vice-President for his show of love, especially to the needy, despite his tight schedule.

” When he is in Abuja, his schedule is overwhelming, yet he always finds time for his people.

” Seeing the joyful faces of his classmates, elders, and other guests at this event is a testament to his character.”

The minister said the Vice-President’s humility has endeared him to his people, adding that he was a man of good character and extreme humility.

Responding, the Chairman of the Borno Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio, expressed appreciation for the Vice-President’s hospitality and assured him of continued prayers for success in his duties. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)