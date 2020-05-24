Eid-el-fitr: Senate President felicitates with Muslims

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period, which marks the the end of Ramadan.

He said even though the holy month has ended, “I enjoin us to continue to observe the health precautions and sustain the acts of purity, charity, perseverance and tolerance in our daily lives and general conduct.

“We should also continue to pray for Nigeria, our dear country, for God’s intervention against all the challenges that confront our nation and our world.

“I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that the National Assembly will continue to provide the initiatives and responses expected of a responsible Legislature in a vibrant democracy and as an arm of a caring government.”

Lawan specially commended all healthcare and other essential services providers, who are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 and assured them of full support of lawmakers and representatives for victory against coronavirus.

“As we celebrate with restraint as enjoined by our spiritual leaders and relevant authorities, I wish you all Eid Mubarak,” he concluded.

