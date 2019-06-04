Eid-el-Fitr: Sen. Wamakko frees 45 prison inmates in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Monday freed 45 prison inmates by paying debts they owe, fines and compensations.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto.

Freed under the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services Foundation, the Coordinator, Barrister Abdulhamid Zubairu said out of the 45 freed inmates, five were women, seven juveniles while the rest were from the Sokoto Central Prison.

Disclosing that millions of naira was spent to free the inmates, he added that the minimum fine settled was N60,000 while the maximum was N230,000.

Barrister Zubairu further explained that the gesture was aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid -el Fitr with their respective families.

In the same vein, the gesture is aimed at further decongesting prisons as well as bolstering the nation’s judiciary system.

Barrister Zubairu admonished the beneficiaries to steer clear of any acts capable of taking them back to the prisons.

Also addressing the freed inmates, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State Chapter, Barrister Lema Wali advised them to be of good conduct, be law abiding and respectful to their various families.

Barrister Wali commended Wamakko for sustaining the annual gesture, and appealed to other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

A cross section of the lucky inmates lauded Senator Wamakko for the invaluable gesture and vowed never to engage in any acts capable of throwing them back to the prisons.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

