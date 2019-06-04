Eid-el-Fitr: Sen. urges prayers, support for Buhari, other leaders

June 4, 2019 News, Politics, Project




Pic.32. From left: Director-General, National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Dr Sani Aliyu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and Chairman, Board of NACA, Mrs Pauline Tallen, unveiling the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Assessment Survey (NAIIS), during the announcement of the results, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (14/3/19). 02191/14/03/2019/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West) has urged Nigerians to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to secceed.

Adamu made the call on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen as part of his Eid-el-Fitr in his Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Keffi.

He noted that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the state and Nigeria at large would definitely assist the president and other leaders to take the country to the next level.

Adamu while appreciating God for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, advised Muslims to sustain the spirit of love, unity, peace and forgiveness, among other virtues, for the betterment of the society.

READ ALSO:   Eid-el-Fitri: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Abuja

The senator also urged Muslims to adhere strictly to the teachings of Ramadan in order to get Allah’s favour and blessings.

Besides, he called on the Muslims to use the spiritual period to renew their relationship with God and other citizens for the good of the society.

Adamu urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

He added that peace was the necessary ingrident for the development of any society, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace peace at all the time. (NAN)




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply