Eid-el-Fitr: Sen. urges prayers, support for Buhari, other leaders

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West) has urged Nigerians to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to secceed.

Adamu made the call on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen as part of his Eid-el-Fitr in his Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Keffi.

He noted that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions in the state and Nigeria at large would definitely assist the president and other leaders to take the country to the next level.

Adamu while appreciating God for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, advised Muslims to sustain the spirit of love, unity, peace and forgiveness, among other virtues, for the betterment of the society.

The senator also urged Muslims to adhere strictly to the teachings of Ramadan in order to get Allah’s favour and blessings.

Besides, he called on the Muslims to use the spiritual period to renew their relationship with God and other citizens for the good of the society.

Adamu urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

He added that peace was the necessary ingrident for the development of any society, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace peace at all the time. (NAN)

