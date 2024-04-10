Eid-el Fitr: Sen. Natasha urges Muslims to imbibe Ramadan’s lessons

Sen. Natasha Akpoti- Uduagan (PDP-Kogi), has urged Muslims in Nigeria to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan for peaceful coexistence and development of the country.

This is contained in her sallah message issued by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel, on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the Ramadan fast.

She noted that the Ramadan fast was very important in Islam and for the wellbeing of Nigeria.

“I hereby send my good wishes to the Muslim community on the completion of the Ramadan fast.

“I urge the Muslim faithful to incorporate the lessons learnt during the Holy month into their daily lives and live harmoniously while contributing to the development of Nigeria.

‘This is because Ramadan teaches important virtues such as patience, fairness, charity, endurance, and patriotism, which should be practiced throughout the year, ” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also called on the Muslim community to use the occasion of the Eid-el Fitr to pray for the country’s economic growth. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput