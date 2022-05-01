Eid-el-Fitr: Sani Bello congratulates Muslims

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum NCGF, Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Muslim Faithful all over the world on the successful completion of this year’s (2022) Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Governor in a statement said the Eid -el-Fitr celebration is a period of love, tolerance and good will to all.

While urging the muslim ummah to continue in their prayers for peace and development of the state and the nation in general, Governor Sani Bello also implored them to sustain the lessons of Ramadan beyond the period for a better society.

“I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the successful completion of the annual spiritual exercise of fasting, supplications and helping the needy in accordance with the teachings of the Qur’an and the Hadith “, he said.

The Governor used the opportunity to re-assure all citizens of his commitment to making sure that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in the state.

He observed that significant successes have been recorded in the fight against terrorism in the state and pledged that the state will continue to relentlessly work closely with all security agencies, for an enduring peace in the state.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

