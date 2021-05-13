Eid-el-Fitr: RTEAN boss congratulates Muslims

May 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Alhaji Abdulrahman Onikijpa, the Chairman, Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Kwara, has felicitated with on the completion of the Ramadan .

Onikijipa congratulated the Muslim faithful, Gov. AbdulRahman and members of the message in Ilorin on Thursday.

He prayed for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation, ease the sufferings of Nigerians and grant success to all.

“As yet another , may Almighty Allah ease our sufferings and open a new door of success,” Onikijipa said. (NAN)

