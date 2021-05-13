Alhaji Abdulrahman Onikijpa, the Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Kwara, has felicitated with Muslims on the completion of the Ramadan season.

Onikijipa congratulated the Muslim faithful, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and members of the association in a message in Ilorin on Thursday.

He prayed for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation, ease the sufferings of Nigerians and grant success to all.

“As we witness yet another Eid-el-Fitr, may Almighty Allah ease our sufferings and open a new door of success,” Onikijipa said. (NAN)

