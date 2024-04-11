Eid-el- Fitr: Reps minority caucus tasks Muslims on national unity

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has charged Muslims to always show true love to one another in the interest of peace and national cohesion.

The Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice and peaceful co-existence.

Chinda urged Muslim faithful to pray for the country to overcome poverty, hunger, killings, abductions, kidnappings and general state of insecurity across the country

“As a caucus, we are elated and heartily rejoice with our Muslim brethren on this auspicious occasion which marks the end of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

“We urge our Muslim brethren to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, mutual love, good neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence with others.

“We hope and pray that this event will afford our Muslim brethren the opportunity to continue to pray for the unity, peace and progress of our dear country, Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to remain firm, steadfast and resolute in playing their respective parts at ensuring the rebirth of a truly secular, progressive and egalitarian Nigerian society of our dreams. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo